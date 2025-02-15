99 combat engagements at the frontline: where the enemy attacks Ukrainian positions the most - General Staff

There were 99 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy continues to exert the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, enemy troops repel one enemy attack in the vicinity of Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked in the directions of Zahryzove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, terrorists attacked 8 times near Novosergiyivka, Zelenyi Hai, Bohuslavka, Nove, Hrekivka and Kolodyazi.

In the Northern sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks by occupation forces near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two enemy assaults near Chasovyi Yar are underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants fired 10 times in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked 33 times in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 13 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

In the Gulyaypol direction, the invaders launched an air strike with five guided bombs on Gulyaypol.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovsky directions today.

