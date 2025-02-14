General Staff updates map of combat operations: where is the hottest and what has been destroyed by the Armed Forces

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5427 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49363 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73460 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105883 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75574 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117497 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101082 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153388 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110120 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87865 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83806 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43206 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117477 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153373 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144033 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176367 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43206 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83806 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134259 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136166 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164418 views
Actual
General Staff updates map of combat operations: where is the hottest and what has been destroyed by the Armed Forces

General Staff updates map of combat operations: where is the hottest and what has been destroyed by the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31022 views

Over the past day, 113 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 89 air and 2 missile strikes, firing about 6,000 times.

113 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 14 and showed a map of combat operations for February 13, UNN reports.

In total, 113 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 89 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including five missiles and 133 KABs. In addition, they fired about six thousand times, 130 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of occupants' personnel, weapons and military equipment; two UAV control points, an air defense facility, eight missile troops and artillery facilities, an ammunition depot, an electronic warfare facility and another important enemy object," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

Defense forces repelled assault operations near Holubivka and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector, where four occupants' attacks took place over the day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked seven times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders near Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked five times in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

Fourteen attacks were made by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 aggressor attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

The defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivsky sector. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Zelenivka and in the direction of Burlatske.

In the Huliaypilsky sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an aggressor attack in the direction of Novosilka.

On the Kharkiv, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy army did not conduct active offensives.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Over the last day, 23 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, the enemy carried out 51 air and one missile strikes, using four missiles and 77 guided bombs, and fired over 500 artillery shells," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Occupants' losses per day: how much equipment and military destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff14.02.25, 07:17 • 32981 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising