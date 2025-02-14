General Staff updates map of combat operations: where is the hottest and what has been destroyed by the Armed Forces

113 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 14 and showed a map of combat operations for February 13, UNN reports.

In total, 113 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 89 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including five missiles and 133 KABs. In addition, they fired about six thousand times, 130 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of occupants' personnel, weapons and military equipment; two UAV control points, an air defense facility, eight missile troops and artillery facilities, an ammunition depot, an electronic warfare facility and another important enemy object," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

Defense forces repelled assault operations near Holubivka and Zahryzove in the Kupyansk sector, where four occupants' attacks took place over the day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked seven times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders near Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked five times in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

Fourteen attacks were made by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 aggressor attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

The defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivsky sector. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Zelenivka and in the direction of Burlatske.

In the Huliaypilsky sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an aggressor attack in the direction of Novosilka.

On the Kharkiv, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy army did not conduct active offensives.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Over the last day, 23 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, the enemy carried out 51 air and one missile strikes, using four missiles and 77 guided bombs, and fired over 500 artillery shells," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

