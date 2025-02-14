Occupants' losses per day: how much equipment and military destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the invaders lost 1,200 troops and a significant amount of equipment. Among the losses are 17 tanks, 16 armored personnel carriers and 152 unmanned aerial vehicles.
The invaders lost 1200 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 14.02.25:
- Personnel: 855 480 (+1200).
- Tanks: 10057 (+17).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20910 (+16).
- Artillery systems: 23115 (+81).
- RSVP: 1282 (+4).
- Air defense equipment: 1066 (+3).
- Airplanes: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 25224 (+152).
- Cruise missiles: 3063.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 37252 (+156).
- Special equipment: 3745 (+1).
