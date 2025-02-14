The invaders lost 1200 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Terrorist combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 14.02.25:

- Personnel: 855 480 (+1200).

- Tanks: 10057 (+17).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20910 (+16).

- Artillery systems: 23115 (+81).

- RSVP: 1282 (+4).

- Air defense equipment: 1066 (+3).

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 25224 (+152).

- Cruise missiles: 3063.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 37252 (+156).

- Special equipment: 3745 (+1).

