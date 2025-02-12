ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

95 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

95 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29505 views

Over the last day, 95 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 30 attacks. The enemy launched 20 missile and 89 air strikes and used 2,354 kamikaze drones.

95 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy was also active in the Kursk and Toretsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 12 and showed a map of combat operations for February 11, UNN reports.

In total, 95 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 20 missiles, as well as 89 air strikes, dropping 149 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than six thousand three hundred attacks, including 174 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,354 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, six artillery systems, two air defense systems, one radar station and three control points of the Russian invaders' UAVs," the report says

The situation in the following areas

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near the settlements of Novosergiivka, Nove, Zelenyi Hai, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky sector, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupation forces near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four firefights were registered in the areas of Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the localities of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 30 aggressor attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Uspenivka, Ulakly, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Nadezhdanka, Oleksiyivka, Dachne and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through eight times in vain near the village of Kostiantynopil.

In the Hulyaypilsky sector, three firefights with the enemy took place in the area of Novosilka and Charivne.

In the Kharkiv, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 40 air strikes using 56 guided bombs, and also fired 634 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 29 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1150 occupants and 53 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses12.02.25, 07:47 • 33061 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

