Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1 150 occupants and more than 370 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/12/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 853,030 (+1,150) people,

tanks - 10,023 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 20,871 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 22,976 (+53) units,

MLRS - 1,276 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1,061 (+1) units, operational and tactical UAVs - 24,919 (+164) units,

cruise missiles - 3,057 (+1) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 36,928 (+121) units,

special equipment - 3,742 (+1) units.

