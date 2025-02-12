According to experts of the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian authorities are trying to limit information about the situation in the Kursk region to avoid the exchange of territories during potential peace talks. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Russian officials are reportedly attempting to restrict Russian bloggers reporting on the current frontline in the Kursk region, likely in response to fears that the West will pressure Russia to trade Russian territory for occupied Ukrainian territory.

Several Russian bloggers, who regularly criticize the Russian military's conduct of the war in Ukraine, said on February 10 and 11 that unnamed individuals were calling on Russian authorities to charge the bloggers with discrediting the Russian military after they reported on the recent advance of Ukrainian troops southeast of Suzha.

The bloggers claimed that the Russian military command was persecuting them for publishing information about successful Ukrainian attacks near Cherkasy Konopelka and Fanaseevka, and one blogger claimed that recent Ukrainian attacks had forced the Russian military command to postpone plans for a future offensive in the area.

The latter allegation suggests that the Russian military command may have been planning an offensive to capture Sudzha, an important gas transportation hub and the main town controlled by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, - the statement said.

Analysts note that the Russian military seems increasingly eager to tighten control over the reporting of the situation in the Kursk region as Zelenskyy continues to express his intention to use Russian territory in future peace talks.

An adviser to the head of the OP reported that the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military was increasing in the direction of Kursk. According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for occupied Ukrainian lands.