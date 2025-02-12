ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122102 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156750 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179371 views
ISW: To avoid exchange of territories in case of negotiations, Russia restricts information on Kursk region

ISW: To avoid exchange of territories in case of negotiations, Russia restricts information on Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118697 views

ISW reports on Russian attempts to limit information about the front line in the Kursk region. This may be due to concerns about the exchange of territories during potential peace talks.

According to experts of the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian authorities are trying to limit information about the situation in the Kursk region to avoid the exchange of territories during potential peace talks. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Russian officials are reportedly attempting to restrict Russian bloggers reporting on the current frontline in the Kursk region, likely in response to fears that the West will pressure Russia to trade Russian territory for occupied Ukrainian territory.

Several Russian bloggers, who regularly criticize the Russian military's conduct of the war in Ukraine, said on February 10 and 11 that unnamed individuals were calling on Russian authorities to charge the bloggers with discrediting the Russian military after they reported on the recent advance of Ukrainian troops southeast of Suzha.

The bloggers claimed that the Russian military command was persecuting them for publishing information about successful Ukrainian attacks near Cherkasy Konopelka and Fanaseevka, and one blogger claimed that recent Ukrainian attacks had forced the Russian military command to postpone plans for a future offensive in the area.

The latter allegation suggests that the Russian military command may have been planning an offensive to capture Sudzha, an important gas transportation hub and the main town controlled by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region,

- the statement said.

Analysts note that the Russian military seems increasingly eager to tighten control over the reporting of the situation in the Kursk region as Zelenskyy continues to express his intention to use Russian territory in future peace talks.

Recall

An adviser to the head of the OP reported that the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military was increasing in the direction of Kursk. According to him, this territory can be used as a resource for exchange for occupied Ukrainian lands.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

