01:33 PM • 2052 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 5610 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 10088 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21878 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 19460 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 19715 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 19918 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 22703 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28298 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40126 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
93 combat engagements took place on the front: in which directions is the enemy most active?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, carrying out shelling and assault operations.

93 combat engagements took place on the front: in which directions is the enemy most active?

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 112 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there was one enemy attack towards the settlement of Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their positions in the areas of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Kurylivka; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, nineteen combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serednie, Zarichne, Drobycheve, and towards Druzhliubivka, Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman; battles are ongoing in ten locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks today in the areas of Torske, Serebryanka, Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pryvillia, Minkivka; two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

The defense forces stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Yablunivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Sofiyivka. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 22 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filya, and towards Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 16 attacks; battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Vorone, Pryvillia, Verbove, Oleksiyivka, Pryvilne, and in the directions of Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohirske. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled nine assault actions of enemy units in the areas of Pryvillia, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 1,400 soldiers, an aircraft, and a lot of other scrap metal in a day: General Staff updated data on enemy losses12.12.25, 07:15 • 2978 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine