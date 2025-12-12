93 combat engagements took place on the front: in which directions is the enemy most active?

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 112 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there was one enemy attack towards the settlement of Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their positions in the areas of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Kurylivka; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, nineteen combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serednie, Zarichne, Drobycheve, and towards Druzhliubivka, Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman; battles are ongoing in ten locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks today in the areas of Torske, Serebryanka, Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pryvillia, Minkivka; two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

The defense forces stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Yablunivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Sofiyivka. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 22 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filya, and towards Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 16 attacks; battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Vorone, Pryvillia, Verbove, Oleksiyivka, Pryvilne, and in the directions of Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohirske. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled nine assault actions of enemy units in the areas of Pryvillia, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 1,400 soldiers, an aircraft, and a lot of other scrap metal in a day: General Staff updated data on enemy losses