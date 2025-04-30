Nine thousand dollars for a transfer to the EU: a carrier of draft dodgers exposed in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers detained an entrepreneur who was transporting draft evaders in a bus through the forests of Transcarpathia to the European Union. The criminal was detained during the payment of the "transfer", reports UNN with reference to the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western region in Telegram.

Details

According to the investigation, a 44-year-old resident of the Sambir district was looking for men who wanted to leave the country during the war. He offered assistance in crossing the border outside official checkpoints.

For the money, he undertook to ensure unhindered transfer to the countries of the European Union through the wooded area of Transcarpathia.

The trafficker estimated his services at 9,000 US dollars from one "client".

He was detained during the payment of another "transfer" in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A preventive measure was chosen for the perpetrator.

