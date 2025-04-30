$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Nine thousand dollars for a transfer to the EU: a carrier of draft dodgers exposed in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3002 views

In the Lviv region, a businessman was detained for organizing the illegal border crossing for draft evaders. For $9,000, he promised a transfer through the forests of Transcarpathia to the European Union.

Nine thousand dollars for a transfer to the EU: a carrier of draft dodgers exposed in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers detained an entrepreneur who was transporting draft evaders in a bus through the forests of Transcarpathia to the European Union. The criminal was detained during the payment of the "transfer", reports UNN with reference to the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western region in Telegram.

Details

According to the investigation, a 44-year-old resident of the Sambir district was looking for men who wanted to leave the country during the war. He offered assistance in crossing the border outside official checkpoints.

Smuggling fugitives across the Tisza for 15 thousand dollars: head of a charity foundation detained in Lviv17.10.24, 16:43 • 11536 views

For the money, he undertook to ensure unhindered transfer to the countries of the European Union through the wooded area of Transcarpathia.

The trafficker estimated his services at 9,000 US dollars from one "client".

He was detained during the payment of another "transfer" in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A preventive measure was chosen for the perpetrator.

“Ticket” for $6000: a group of people smuggling conscripts abroad exposed in Zakarpattia region23.01.25, 04:17 • 32999 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
European Union
United States
