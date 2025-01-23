“Ticket” for $6000: a group of people smuggling conscripts abroad exposed in Zakarpattia region

Police in Zakarpattia detained a group of people who organized a channel for smuggling men of military age across the state border of Ukraine. This was reported by the police of the Transcarpathian region in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Operatives of the Migration Police of the Main Department of the National Police of the region blocked another scheme that aimed to transport conscripts to Romania across the Tisa River, bypassing official checkpoints.

As a result of operational measures, it was established that two residents of Rakhiv district were involved in setting up the scheme.

The defendants searched for clients of military age and offered them unimpeded transportation to Romania for $6,000, bypassing official checkpoints, namely through the Tisa mountain river - the post says.

It is noted that for this money, they accommodated the men in one of the hotels in the border area, took them to the river bank and provided instructions for further crossing the reservoir.

The detention took place in the village of Yasinia, Rakhiv district, when the suspects met with clients and received a deposit of $8,000 from them. Both suspects - the organizer and the accomplice - were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center.

Investigators of the Police Department No. 1 of the Mukachevo District Police Department launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The detainees face up to 9 years in prison.

Recall

Law enforcement officers in Dnipro exposed officials and doctors of the military medical commission of one of the RTCs and other medical institutions who forged HIV test results for men to avoid mobilization.