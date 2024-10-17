Smuggling fugitives across the Tisza for 15 thousand dollars: head of a charity foundation detained in Lviv
The director of a charitable organization in Lviv organized the illegal trafficking of conscripts abroad for $15,000. He was detained while receiving a part of the money in the amount of $7,500.
In Lviv, law enforcement officers exposed the director of a charitable organization who organized illegal traffic for conscripts - transporting them to Moldova or Romania for $15,000. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.
Under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, a 46-year-old director of a charitable organization was served a notice of suspicion on organizing the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
It was established that he was looking for men of military age who were not allowed to cross the state border during the war, and for 15 thousand US dollars he offered his "services" - to leave through official checkpoints or outside them by boat across the Tisa River.
The philanthropist was detained while receiving a part of the funds in the amount of $7,500.
Currently, prosecutors have filed a motion with the court to impose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.
