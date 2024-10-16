Prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region to be checked on the legality of disability granting
The Prosecutor General has ordered an internal investigation into prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region over information about unlawful disability payments. The investigation will cover 50 prosecutors and other prosecutorial bodies.
The Prosecutor General has signed an order to conduct an internal investigation into prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region. This is due to the dissemination of information about the unlawful granting of disability status to officials, according to the decision of the chief doctor of the Medical Expert Committee, T. Krupa.
UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
In connection with the dissemination of information about the receipt of disability groups by 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Prosecutor General signed an order to conduct an internal investigation.
The internal investigation will cover the verification of not only information related to the aforementioned regional prosecutor's office, but also other prosecutor's offices. The commission for the internal investigation has already started collecting information and documents to clarify these circumstances.
