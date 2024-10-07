ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
NACP to re-examine declaration of Khmelnytsky MSEC head Krupa

NACP to re-examine declaration of Khmelnytsky MSEC head Krupa

The NACP is launching a re-examination of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky MSEK. She was found to have almost $6 million in cash, which was not listed in her declarations.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) is launching a second full verification of the declaration of Tetyana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, whose assets were reportedly found by the State Bureau of Investigation during searches to be worth almost $6 million in cash alone, UNN reports, citing the NAPC.

The NACP noted that the amount of cash in question was not specified in the declarations.

"Such newly discovered circumstances are the grounds for re-verification of the declaration, despite the fact that the NACP has already conducted a full audit of the 2023 declaration, established signs of inaccurate information and sent a reasoned conclusion to the National Police of Ukraine for appropriate response," the statement said.

The Agency emphasized that the results of the re-inspection will be published on the NACP website.

Recall

On October 4, it became known that an official of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytsky region, were exposed for illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.

On October 5, law enforcement officers detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment to the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise.

On October 7, Kyiv's Pechersk Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the regional medical examination commission. She was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.

Antonina Tumanova

