NACP to re-examine declaration of Khmelnytsky MSEC head Krupa

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) is launching a second full verification of the declaration of Tetyana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, whose assets were reportedly found by the State Bureau of Investigation during searches to be worth almost $6 million in cash alone, UNN reports, citing the NAPC.

The NACP noted that the amount of cash in question was not specified in the declarations.

"Such newly discovered circumstances are the grounds for re-verification of the declaration, despite the fact that the NACP has already conducted a full audit of the 2023 declaration, established signs of inaccurate information and sent a reasoned conclusion to the National Police of Ukraine for appropriate response," the statement said.

The Agency emphasized that the results of the re-inspection will be published on the NACP website.

The head of Khmelnytsky MSEC is planned to be expelled from the regional council

Recall

On October 4, it became known that an official of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytsky region, were exposed for illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.

On October 5, law enforcement officers detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment to the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise.

On October 7, Kyiv's Pechersk Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the regional medical examination commission. She was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.