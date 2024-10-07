ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34659 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100174 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135106 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141492 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138264 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170695 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The head of Khmelnytsky MSEC is planned to be expelled from the regional council

The head of Khmelnytsky MSEC is planned to be expelled from the regional council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12276 views

Tetyana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky MSEK, will be expelled from the regional council on suspicion of illegal enrichment. “The Servant of the People party launched a procedure for a mandatory mandate against Krupa.

Tetiana Krupa, the head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of small amounts of money, will be expelled from the regional council under a mandatory mandate.The Servant of the People party launched the procedure of a mandate against Krupa. UNN reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of the Servant of the People. 

Tetiana Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional center of the International Forensic Expert Center, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, will be expelled from the Khmelnytskyi regional council under a mandatory mandate

- the Servant of the People party said in a statement.

They also noted that Tetiana Krupa is not and has not been a member of the Servant of the People party, and during the meeting of the political party she was expelled from the Servant of the People faction in the Khmelnytsky Regional Council.

Recall

On October 4, it became known that an official of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytsky region, were exposed for illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.

On October 5, law enforcement officers detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment to the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise.

On October 7, Kyiv's Pechersk Court imposed a preventive measure on the head of the regional medical examination commission. She was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

