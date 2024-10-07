The head of Khmelnytsky MSEC is planned to be expelled from the regional council

Tetiana Krupa, the head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of small amounts of money, will be expelled from the regional council under a mandatory mandate.The Servant of the People party launched the procedure of a mandate against Krupa. UNN reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of the Servant of the People.

Tetiana Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional center of the International Forensic Expert Center, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, will be expelled from the Khmelnytskyi regional council under a mandatory mandate - the Servant of the People party said in a statement.

They also noted that Tetiana Krupa is not and has not been a member of the Servant of the People party, and during the meeting of the political party she was expelled from the Servant of the People faction in the Khmelnytsky Regional Council.

On October 4, it became known that an official of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytsky region, were exposed for illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.

On October 5, law enforcement officers detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment to the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise.

On October 7, Kyiv's Pechersk Court imposed a preventive measure on the head of the regional medical examination commission. She was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.