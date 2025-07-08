86 combat engagements on the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Currently, the total number of combat engagements at the front is 86. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction - 37 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers have been recorded, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation carried out six strikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 169 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times today in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and Kamyanka; one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers launched an attack in the area of Zahryzove and were repelled.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the directions of Serebryanka and Vyyimka; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all three attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to penetrate our defense in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, and in the directions of Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove. Our defenders repelled three assault actions of the invaders, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 37 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrny, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, and in the directions of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 assault actions of enemy troops, and five more combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrny, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, enemy aircraft struck Plavni with unguided aerial missiles. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in this direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive actions, but carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka and Lviv.

