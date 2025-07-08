86 combat engagements on the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 13727 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16469 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 24501 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 34353 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 40836 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 38117 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 38589 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 82481 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 114451 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 116039 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 6821 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 39930 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being soughtJuly 8, 07:20 AM • 72741 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 20241 views
Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP Kaptelov11:00 AM • 3039 views
Publications
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 1269 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 13729 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 168078 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 155101 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 176694 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 141002 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 329174 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 166672 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 281833 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 302677 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

86 combat engagements on the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 277 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front has reached 86. The most active enemy actions were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where there were 37 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers.

86 combat engagements on the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Currently, the total number of combat engagements at the front is 86. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction - 37 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers have been recorded, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today. The invaders' aviation carried out six strikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 169 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times today in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and Kamyanka; one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers launched an attack in the area of Zahryzove and were repelled.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the directions of Serebryanka and Vyyimka; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all three attacks.

Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directions08.07.25, 15:46 • 2089 views

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to penetrate our defense in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, and in the directions of Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove. Our defenders repelled three assault actions of the invaders, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 37 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrny, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, and in the directions of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 assault actions of enemy troops, and five more combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrny, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, enemy aircraft struck Plavni with unguided aerial missiles. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in this direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive actions, but carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka and Lviv.

Two-thirds of battles occurred in three directions - General Staff07.07.25, 17:18 • 1528 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9