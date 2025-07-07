Two-thirds of battles occurred in three directions - General Staff

Two-thirds of the battles on the front today occurred in three directions - Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka, with the first being the hottest, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 PM on July 7, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 97. - reported the General Staff.

Today, communities in the settlements of Bunyakine, Petrushivka, Pokrovka, Bila Bereza, Turya, Bachivsk, Khutir Mykhailivskyi, Porozok, Klyusy, Romashkove in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks today, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out five strikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 150 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ambarnoe, and towards Kutkivka, with three combat engagements ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers launched an attack in the area of Holubivka, but were repelled.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the Serebryansky forest, as well as towards Serebryanka and Olhivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Markove, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all four attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the area of Dyliivka. Our defenders repelled three assault actions by the invaders, and one more battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 40 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Razine, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 37 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops, and eight more combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Malynivka, and another enemy attack has already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks, in the area of Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka. The aggressor's aviation launched unguided aerial missiles at Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the settlement of Kozatske was hit by an airstrike.

