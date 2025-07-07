$41.720.00
On Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts, up to half of the battles: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 184 combat engagements over the past day, almost half of which occurred on the Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts. The enemy launched one missile strike, 90 air strikes, carried out 6040 shellings, and used 4589 kamikaze drones.

On Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts, up to half of the battles: General Staff map

Almost half of the 184 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 7, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 184 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using four missiles, as well as 90 air strikes, including dropping 154 guided aerial bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 6040 shellings, 135 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4589 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three artillery systems and 16 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment," the report says. 

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 24 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropped a total of 30 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 344 artillery shellings, including 38 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Yesterday, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 24 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Zelene, Krasne Pershe, Ambarn, Vovchansk, and towards the settlement of Khatnie.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Holubivka, Moskovka, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times. They tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Chervonyi Stav, Serebryanka, Karpivka, in the directions of Novyi Myr and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Dariyivka.

Yesterday, in the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements took place in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dyliyivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Razyne, Promin, Kotlyne, Novoserhiyivka, Myrolyubivka, Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiyivka, and in the directions of the settlements of Filiya, Novomykolaivka, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Dachne, Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy assaults near the settlements of Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Myrny, Komar, Novosilka, and towards Novopavlivka.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Malynivka in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 3 enemy tanks, 33 artillery systems, and 1,100 occupiers

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
