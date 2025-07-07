$41.720.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 3 enemy tanks, 33 artillery systems, and 1,100 occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 725 views

Over the past day, July 6, Russian occupation forces lost 1,100 servicemen, 3 tanks, and 33 artillery systems in Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.07.25 amount to over 1 million eliminated personnel.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 3 enemy tanks, 33 artillery systems, and 1,100 occupiers

Over the past day, July 6, Russian occupation forces lost 1,100 of their servicemen, 3 tanks, and 33 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,027,540 (+1,100) killed
    • tanks ‒ 10,995 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22,963 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29,993 (+33)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,432 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,192 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 44,058 (+233)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,439 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 54,370 (+118)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,927 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              During July 6, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, there were 149 combat engagements. One missile strike and 61 air strikes were recorded, 1,275 kamikaze drones were used, and over 4,000 shellings occurred.

                              Russian troops are actively conducting a summer offensive campaign in Kharkiv Oblast, intensifying assault operations in Vovchansk and Milove. The enemy is trying to expand the right-bank bridgehead across the Oskil River, but the Defense Forces are blocking their advance.

                              The analytical project DeepState reported the occupation by Russian troops of the settlements of Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Pidubne in Donetsk Oblast. The enemy also advanced near Stepove and Rivnopil.

                              Ukrainian forces advanced near Borova: ISW released new battle maps07.07.25, 04:15 • 1029 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Donetsk Oblast
                              Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
