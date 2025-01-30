85 occupants' attacks per day: the hottest spots in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors

The number of enemy attacks at the front today is 85. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, in Kursk region Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks today, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight continues in the direction of Lypky.

The enemy attacked our positions twice in the Kupyansk sector with the support of aviation . Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Liman sector, enemy units attacked near Kopanky, Nevske, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled seven attacks, and two more engagements are ongoing.

In the Northern sector since the beginning of the day the enemy made seven attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five invaders' assaults near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno, with one engagement still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Fedorivka, Tikhonivka and Bilokuzmynivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Krymske, three firefights are still ongoing. Shcherbynivka and Ivanopillia were hit by air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 40 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasenove, Shevchenko and Dachne. The defense forces have already repelled 33 enemy attacks in the area, holding back the enemy's offensive. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the militants made one attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Kostiantynopil. The settlements of Rozlyv and Komar were subjected to air strikes by Ukrainian military aircraft.

In the Huliaipil sector, the aggressor made one attempt to push our defenders from their positions near Novosilka. Ternove and Temyrivka suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made five attacks and was repelled.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders today, three firefights are ongoing, and the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs.

General Staff: occupation forces lost 1270 servicemen within 24 hours