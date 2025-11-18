79 combat engagements at the front: the enemy actively attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

$42.090.00
03:30 PM • 1988 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 20633 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
01:09 PM • 31866 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21530 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 40731 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39726 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53261 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29415 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25852 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43770 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the warNovember 20, 08:01 AM • 38157 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicionNovember 20, 08:12 AM • 59869 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 20, 08:40 AM • 40609 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The TelegraphNovember 20, 08:42 AM • 35575 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 39310 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 292 views
03:30 PM • 1990 views
01:09 PM • 31867 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Ternopil
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 2270 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 31654 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 54838 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 52204 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 53088 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
BM-21 "Grad"

79 combat engagements at the front: the enemy actively attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2699 views

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The defense forces are repelling attacks, battles are ongoing in many locations.

79 combat engagements at the front: the enemy actively attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of this day, 79 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 78 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Kolodiazhne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once today in the direction of Bondarne, and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Nove Shakhtove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 25 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Krasnohirske. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Vesele, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Prymorske area. Zaliznychne came under an air strike of unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders once.

In other directions - no changes, the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General Staff17.11.25, 04:30 • 19217 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk