79 combat engagements at the front: the enemy actively attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of this day, 79 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 78 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Kolodiazhne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once today in the direction of Bondarne, and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Nove Shakhtove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 25 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Krasnohirske. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Vesele, four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Prymorske area. Zaliznychne came under an air strike of unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders once.

In other directions - no changes, the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General Staff