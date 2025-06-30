74 out of 107 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 107 drones over Ukraine overnight, 74 of them were neutralized, including 64 shot down, the enemy primarily attacked Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, there were hits in 15 locations, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of June 30, the enemy attacked with 107 Shahed-type assault UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"The main direction of attack is Donetsk and Kharkiv regions," the report says.

The air attack, as stated, was repelled by aviation, EW units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, and south of the country. 64 were shot down by fire weapons, 10 were lost/suppressed by EW - reported the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on social media.

"Hits by enemy air attack means were recorded in 15 locations, and falling debris from shot down drones in 2 locations," the report says.

