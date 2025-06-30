$41.590.00
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 04:28 PM
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 80501 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 80051 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 203089 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 175661 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 91612 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104078 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148247 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 239370 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 89784 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

74 out of 107 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 Shahed-type drones, 74 of which were neutralized, with 64 shot down. The main strike hit the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, with 15 hits recorded.

Russia launched 107 drones over Ukraine overnight, 74 of them were neutralized, including 64 shot down, the enemy primarily attacked Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, there were hits in 15 locations, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of June 30, the enemy attacked with 107 Shahed-type assault UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"The main direction of attack is Donetsk and Kharkiv regions," the report says.

The air attack, as stated, was repelled by aviation, EW units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, and south of the country. 64 were shot down by fire weapons, 10 were lost/suppressed by EW

- reported the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on social media.

"Hits by enemy air attack means were recorded in 15 locations, and falling debris from shot down drones in 2 locations," the report says.

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with 25 drones and 8 KABs: two dead, among 8 wounded is a child
30.06.25, 08:57

