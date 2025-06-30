Russians attacked Kharkiv region with 25 drones and 8 KABs: two dead, among 8 wounded is a child

Over the past day, Russian troops launched 25 drones and 8 guided aerial bombs (KABs) in the Kharkiv region; two people were reported killed and 8 injured, including a child; a service station, kindergarten, and sanatorium were damaged, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, 8 people were injured, including a child; 2 people were killed," Syniehubov reported.

According to him, in the village of Pisochyn, men aged 71, 66, and 35, women aged 69 and 65, and a 6-year-old boy were injured; in the city of Kupiansk, a 50-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 60-year-old man was killed and a 59-year-old man was injured.

The enemy, he said, actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 64 unguided aerial missiles; 8 KABs; 13 Shahed-type UAVs; 11 Geran-2-type UAVs; 1 Molniya-type UAV.

As Syniehubov reported, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kharkiv district, a service station, a private house, 6 cars (Pisochyn village), 2 warehouse buildings, glazing of a multi-story building (Derhachi city) were damaged; in Kupiansk district, an apartment, a kindergarten, a garage (Kupiansk city), 8 houses, a car (Vilkhuvatka village) were damaged; in Chuhuiv district, a sanatorium building (Kurortne village) was damaged.

