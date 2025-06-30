Russians attacked Kharkiv region with 25 drones and 8 KABs: two dead, among 8 wounded is a child

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 04:28 PM • 29774 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 80527 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 80068 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 203123 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 175678 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 91619 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104085 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148247 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 239389 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 89784 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
5.5m/s
52%
745mm
Popular news
Ukraine confirmed damage to the Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea: important objects destroyedJune 29, 08:35 PM • 10450 views
Ukrainian military captured Cameroonians who were "treating teeth" in RussiaJune 29, 09:06 PM • 8432 views
Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visitJune 29, 10:07 PM • 4288 views
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects12:42 AM • 10503 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injured01:49 AM • 10071 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 203126 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 239389 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 226592 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 285918 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 219456 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 61801 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 74668 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 175680 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 54568 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 61948 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with 25 drones and 8 KABs: two dead, among 8 wounded is a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Last day, Kharkiv region was attacked by 25 drones and 8 KABs, which led to the death of two people and injuries to eight, including a child. A car service station, a kindergarten, and a sanatorium were damaged.

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with 25 drones and 8 KABs: two dead, among 8 wounded is a child

Over the past day, Russian troops launched 25 drones and 8 guided aerial bombs (KABs) in the Kharkiv region; two people were reported killed and 8 injured, including a child; a service station, kindergarten, and sanatorium were damaged, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of shelling, 8 people were injured, including a child; 2 people were killed," Syniehubov reported.

According to him, in the village of Pisochyn, men aged 71, 66, and 35, women aged 69 and 65, and a 6-year-old boy were injured; in the city of Kupiansk, a 50-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Vilkhuvatka, a 60-year-old man was killed and a 59-year-old man was injured.

The enemy, he said, actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 64 unguided aerial missiles; 8 KABs; 13 Shahed-type UAVs; 11 Geran-2-type UAVs; 1 Molniya-type UAV.

As Syniehubov reported, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kharkiv district, a service station, a private house, 6 cars (Pisochyn village), 2 warehouse buildings, glazing of a multi-story building (Derhachi city) were damaged; in Kupiansk district, an apartment, a kindergarten, a garage (Kupiansk city), 8 houses, a car (Vilkhuvatka village) were damaged; in Chuhuiv district, a sanatorium building (Kurortne village) was damaged.

Wave of night attacks by enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region: civilian homes and service stations on fire30.06.25, 02:00 • 2182 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Kupyansk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9