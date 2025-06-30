Wave of night attacks by enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region: civilian homes and service stations on fire

Kharkiv came under attack from enemy UAVs on Monday night, June 30. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of the regional center Ihor Terekhov.

According to Terekhov, the explosions heard in Kharkiv occurred outside the city.

In turn, Syniehubov spoke about the consequences of the night enemy UAV attack in Kharkiv region:

v. Pisochyn, Kharkiv district. As a result of an enemy drone hitting, the building of a service station was damaged with subsequent ignition;

v. Kurortne, Chuhuiv district. As a result of the shelling, a civilian building was damaged. A fire broke out;

m. Derhachi, Kharkiv district. As a result of an enemy UAV "arrival", a building was damaged with subsequent ignition.

"At this moment, no information about casualties has been received," the head of the OVA wrote.

Earlier, a drone hit a civilian VAZ car with a trailer in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, as a result of which a 60-year-old man died and a 59-year-old sustained an explosive injury.

