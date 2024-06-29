70-year-old woman wounded in morning attack in Kharkiv region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A 70-year-old woman was wounded when Russian troops shelled the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region with cluster munitions, hitting the local cemetery.
A 70-year-old woman was wounded in the morning as a result of a Russian attack on Kharkiv region in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi . This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.
Details
He said that at 07:50, the occupants conducted a second hostile attack on the territory of Kupianske Vuzlove.
The enemy struck a local cemetery with cluster munitions. A 70-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalized in a medical facility
Addendum
Earlier, UNN quoted the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, as saying that a morning attack on Kharkiv region. Then Kupyansk Vuzlovyi and the village of Bohuslavka in Izium district came under fire.
Recall
On Friday, June 28, attacked Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region with at least three UAVs. At least eight people were wounded as a result of the occupiers' strike .