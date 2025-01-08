7 years behind bars: organizer of conscripts' escape convicted in Bukovyna

A resident of the Chernivtsi district was sentenced to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property, except for housing, for illegally transporting men of military age abroad. This is reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that under the public prosecution of the prosecutors of the Dniester District Prosecutor's Office, the court found a 28-year-old resident of Chernivtsi district guilty of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man was sentenced to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property, except for housing, and a ban on holding certain positions for a period of one year - the statement said.

Prosecutors proved that during martial law, the convict organized the illegal transportation of men of military age to Moldova for money.

It was established that for EUR 6,500 per person, he organized illegal transportation abroad for three men of military age - residents of Chernivtsi, Ternopil and Kharkiv regions aged 25 to 27 - the prosecutor's office said.

However, they failed to escape from Ukraine. In April last year, law enforcement officers caught them in the luggage compartment of a minibus heading to the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

The prosecutor's office noted that the defendant did not plead guilty, but prosecutors provided sufficient evidence to confirm his involvement in the crime.

The convict will remain in custody until the sentence enters into force.

Recall

Law enforcers detained a 31-year-old man who organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Romania. The suspect was found to be in possession of an arsenal of weapons, ammunition and forged documents.