Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145088 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126065 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133761 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133310 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169785 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110395 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

7 years behind bars: organizer of conscripts' escape convicted in Bukovyna

7 years behind bars: organizer of conscripts' escape convicted in Bukovyna

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31213 views

A resident of Chernivtsi district was sentenced to 7 years in prison for attempting to smuggle three conscripts to Moldova. The men were found in the luggage compartment of a minibus while trying to cross the border.

A resident of the Chernivtsi district was sentenced to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property, except for housing, for illegally transporting men of military age abroad. This is reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that under the public prosecution of the prosecutors of the Dniester District Prosecutor's Office, the court found a 28-year-old resident of Chernivtsi district guilty of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man was sentenced to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property, except for housing, and a ban on holding certain positions for a period of one year

- the statement said.

Prosecutors proved that during martial law, the convict organized the illegal transportation of men of military age to Moldova for money.

It was established that for EUR 6,500 per person, he organized illegal transportation abroad for three men of military age - residents of Chernivtsi, Ternopil and Kharkiv regions aged 25 to 27

- the prosecutor's office said. 

However, they failed to escape from Ukraine. In April last year, law enforcement officers caught them in the luggage compartment of a minibus heading to the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

The prosecutor's office noted that the defendant did not plead guilty, but prosecutors provided sufficient evidence to confirm his involvement in the crime.

The convict will remain in custody until the sentence enters into force.

Law enforcers detained a 31-year-old man who organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Romania. The suspect was found to be in possession of an arsenal of weapons, ammunition and forged documents.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

