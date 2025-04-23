67 out of 134 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the night attack by the Russian Federation

$41.520.14
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4194 views

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 31918 views

April 22, 06:22 PM • 31918 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67635 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 102942 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 98834 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117094 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173199 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125614 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227464 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120026 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 20586 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 25855 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 18257 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 16806 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 28282 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 10773 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 12120 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 58788 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 102942 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 102942 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 79415 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 20947 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 21011 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 51431 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 42557 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 87905 views
67 out of 134 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the night attack by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

On the night of April 23, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 134 drones. 67 "Shaheds" were shot down in the east, north, south and center, 47 UAVs were lost. 6 regions were affected.

67 out of 134 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the night attack by the Russian Federation

Overnight, Russia launched 134 drones at Ukraine, 67 of which were shot down, and another 47 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 23, the enemy attacked with 134 strike UAVs (drones-imitators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, ​​Gvardiyske - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, the downing of 67 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

47 enemy drones-imitators, as indicated, - are lost locationally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Donetsk region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia region were affected," the report says.

Russian attack on Poltava: Russians launched 13 drones, six people already injured23.04.25, 08:35 • 2980 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Donetsk
Poltava
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kharkiv
