67 out of 134 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the night attack by the Russian Federation

Overnight, Russia launched 134 drones at Ukraine, 67 of which were shot down, and another 47 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 23, the enemy attacked with 134 strike UAVs (drones-imitators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, ​​Gvardiyske - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, the downing of 67 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

47 enemy drones-imitators, as indicated, - are lost locationally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Donetsk region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia region were affected," the report says.

Russian attack on Poltava: Russians launched 13 drones, six people already injured