Russian attack on Poltava: Russians launched 13 drones, six people already injured

Poltava was attacked by 13 drones by Russian troops at night, some of which were shot down by air defense. There is damage to houses, offices, and cars. Six people were injured, three in the hospital. This was announced by the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As a result of the strike, six people were injured. Three of them refused hospitalization. The rest of the people were hospitalized, one of them suffered serious injuries - wrote Kohut.

Details

"The city was attacked by 13 ударних BpLA at night. Some of them were shot down by air defense forces and means. As a result of falling debris and direct hits, there is damage and destruction," Kohut wrote.

According to him, a private house was destroyed in the Podilskyi district. Several apartment buildings and private houses, as well as warehouses of two civilian enterprises, were damaged.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, according to Kohut, damage to two office buildings and several high-rise buildings was recorded.

In addition, several cars were damaged.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged