66 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

12:24 PM • 4650 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 8214 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 9518 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 11843 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 23686 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 42005 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34130 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 41997 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39545 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49614 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agencyJanuary 25, 05:15 AM • 8824 views
Partisans destroyed an occupiers' vehicle with valuable cargo in Bryansk, RussiaVideoJanuary 25, 05:46 AM • 6174 views
"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and BelarusJanuary 25, 06:15 AM • 5578 views
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrates his 48th birthdayJanuary 25, 07:00 AM • 4522 views
Iran declares readiness for action against US - mediaJanuary 25, 07:39 AM • 4970 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 80006 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 93210 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 104532 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 98254 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 99194 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
Belarus
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 18270 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 18531 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 35124 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 35685 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 48623 views
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Social network
Fox News

66 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Since the beginning of the day, 66 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy is actively advancing in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, carrying out shelling and air strikes.

66 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 66 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Karpovychi, Zaliznyi Mist, Leonivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Bila Bereza, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Studenok, Brusky, Budky, Havrylova Sloboda, Bezalivka, Bachivsk of Sumy Oblast. The settlement of Kucherivka of Sumy Oblast was subjected to an air strike 

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy made one attempt to attack, and also launched two air strikes, dropping three aerial bombs, and also carried out 45 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka; in total, four combat engagements have taken place in this direction, one of which is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Serhiivka, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Zarichne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy tried to advance to our positions 24 times near the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked four times, in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and towards Novyi Zaporizhzhia. 

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Zelene, Rizdvyanka, Nove Pole, and Zirnytsia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Plavni and Stepove.  A battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. 

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Over 1000 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per day25.01.26, 07:31 • 3660 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast