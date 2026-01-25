66 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 66 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Karpovychi, Zaliznyi Mist, Leonivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Bila Bereza, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Studenok, Brusky, Budky, Havrylova Sloboda, Bezalivka, Bachivsk of Sumy Oblast. The settlement of Kucherivka of Sumy Oblast was subjected to an air strike - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy made one attempt to attack, and also launched two air strikes, dropping three aerial bombs, and also carried out 45 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka; in total, four combat engagements have taken place in this direction, one of which is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Serhiivka, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Zarichne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy tried to advance to our positions 24 times near the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked four times, in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and towards Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Zelene, Rizdvyanka, Nove Pole, and Zirnytsia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Plavni and Stepove. A battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

