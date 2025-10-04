$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

63 combat engagements took place on the front: almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Since the beginning of October 4, 63 combat engagements have been recorded on the front, of which 16 attacks have been repelled in the Pokrovsk direction, where 4 more battles are ongoing. In total, the enemy launched four air strikes and carried out 113 shellings.

63 combat engagements took place on the front: almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of Saturday, October 4, 63 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and 4 more battles are ongoing. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., writes UNN.

Border settlements suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Khrynivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Novovasylivka, Chernatske, Rozhkovychi, Bilokopytove, Sumy Oblast.

- the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and carried out 113 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards Lyptsi, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Torske, and in the direction of Drobycheve. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Yampil and Dronivka, with two more combat engagements ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack on the position of our defenders in the Predtechyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers stopped six enemy offensive actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and in the direction of Ivanopillia, with one more combat engagement ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 20 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnograd. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 16 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 13 times in the areas of Sosnivka, Vorone, Sichneve, Yalta, Piddubne, Novomykolaivka, Ternove, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, and Verbove. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched an airstrike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of Novodanylivka, and was repelled. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two attempts to break through our defenders' defenses, one combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Odradochamyanka.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Olga Rozgon

