Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 109 UAVs: 73 drones neutralized

Russia launched 109 drones and three ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, 73 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 4 (from 6:00 p.m. on October 3), the enemy attacked with 109 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, as well as three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launches from Rostov and Voronezh regions - Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits of 3 missiles and 36 attack UAVs at 21 locations, as well as falling debris at 4 locations, have been recorded," the report says.

As indicated, the attack continues. "There are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Observe safety rules!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

