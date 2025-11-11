53 out of 119 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 18 locations

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 119 drones overnight, 53 of them were neutralized, but 59 hit 18 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 11 (from 18:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with 119 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

"The main focus of the strike was the frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Odesa region," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 53 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, east and south of the country. 59 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shown