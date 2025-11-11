53 out of 119 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 18 locations

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 474 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 10089 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 15621 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 54711 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 70051 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 99284 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 115980 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119018 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86350 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57423 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Croatia refutes Hungary's claims about insufficient capacity of the Adriatic pipeline to replace Russian oilNovember 10, 11:01 PM • 22928 views
Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslideNovember 10, 11:27 PM • 31709 views
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - MediaVideoNovember 10, 11:56 PM • 30042 views
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terroristsNovember 11, 12:28 AM • 11739 views
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UkraineNovember 11, 12:59 AM • 13057 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 67170 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 115996 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 52533 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119029 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 110282 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
Kharkiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 47008 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 121354 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 126940 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 170960 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 239038 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Gold

53 out of 119 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 18 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2040 views

On the night of November 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 attack UAVs, 53 of which were neutralized. 59 drones were recorded hitting 18 locations, with the main strike falling on the frontline territories.

53 out of 119 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 18 locations

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 119 drones overnight, 53 of them were neutralized, but 59 hit 18 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 11 (from 18:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with 119 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

"The main focus of the strike was the frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Odesa region," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 53 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, east and south of the country. 59 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shown11.11.25, 08:39 • 3828 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine