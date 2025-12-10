50 out of 80 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack, hits in 7 locations

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones overnight, about fifty of which were "Shaheds"; 50 drones of various types were neutralized, but 29 hit seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 10 (from 18:00 on December 9), the enemy attacked with 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 50 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the south and east of the country. 29 attack UAVs were recorded to have hit 7 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

