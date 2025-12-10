$42.070.01
December 9, 08:28 PM • 12382 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 25406 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 07:00 AM • 33287 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 27247 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 21663 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 45826 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 36087 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 26004 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
December 9, 10:26 AM • 30901 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 58355 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusives
50 out of 80 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack, hits in 7 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On the night of December 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 strike UAVs of various types, including "Shaheds." Air defense forces shot down 50 drones, but 29 drones hit 7 locations in the south and east of the country.

50 out of 80 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack, hits in 7 locations

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones overnight, about fifty of which were "Shaheds"; 50 drones of various types were neutralized, but 29 hit seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 10 (from 18:00 on December 9), the enemy attacked with 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 50 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the south and east of the country. 29 attack UAVs were recorded to have hit 7 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Number of battles on the front line increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff map10.12.25, 08:31 • 858 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine