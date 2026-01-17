50 more buildings in Kyiv without heating after Russian attack

The number of houses without heating in Kyiv after the massive Russian attack on January 9 decreased to 50, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko said on Saturday, writes UNN.

Currently, about 50 out of 6,000 houses remain without heating after the enemy's attack on Kyiv's critical infrastructure on January 9. - Klitschko reported on Telegram.

6,000 houses were left without heating after a massive attack on Kyiv on January 9.