January 17, 12:18 AM • 9132 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 18705 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 21230 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 28318 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 22733 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 38395 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 33454 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28516 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26282 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25747 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Publications
Exclusives
50 more buildings in Kyiv without heating after Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

After the massive Russian attack on January 9, about 50 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. Previously, 6,000 buildings were without heat supply.

50 more buildings in Kyiv without heating after Russian attack

The number of houses without heating in Kyiv after the massive Russian attack on January 9 decreased to 50, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko said on Saturday, writes UNN.

Currently, about 50 out of 6,000 houses remain without heating after the enemy's attack on Kyiv's critical infrastructure on January 9.

- Klitschko reported on Telegram.

Addition

6,000 houses were left without heating after a massive attack on Kyiv on January 9.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv