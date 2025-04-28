50 emergency teams will arrive in Cherkasy to speed up gas connection works - mayor

Half a hundred emergency teams from different parts of Ukraine will arrive in Cherkasy to speed up the work. This was announced by the mayor of Cherkasy Anatoliy Bondarenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bondarenko, as of now, the gas supply to the population has been restored, and there is gas in the system.

To speed up the work, 50 emergency teams from different parts of Ukraine will arrive in Cherkasy. They will help to restore gas supply to all consumers as quickly as possible - Bondarenko noted.

In Cherkasy, an infrastructure object was damaged due to an enemy attack, the mayor made an important announcement

Addition

Today, April 28, in the morning it was reported that air defense is working in the Cherkasy region.

Local publics reported an explosion in the Cherkasy region.