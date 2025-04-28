50 emergency teams will arrive in Cherkasy to speed up gas connection works - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Gas supply to the population has been restored in Cherkasy, but 50 emergency teams from different parts of Ukraine will arrive to speed up the work. This will help to quickly restore gas supply to all consumers.
Half a hundred emergency teams from different parts of Ukraine will arrive in Cherkasy to speed up the work. This was announced by the mayor of Cherkasy Anatoliy Bondarenko, reports UNN.
Details
According to Bondarenko, as of now, the gas supply to the population has been restored, and there is gas in the system.
To speed up the work, 50 emergency teams from different parts of Ukraine will arrive in Cherkasy. They will help to restore gas supply to all consumers as quickly as possible
Addition
Today, April 28, in the morning it was reported that air defense is working in the Cherkasy region.
Local publics reported an explosion in the Cherkasy region.