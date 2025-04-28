$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

50 emergency teams will arrive in Cherkasy to speed up gas connection works - mayor

Gas supply to the population has been restored in Cherkasy, but 50 emergency teams from different parts of Ukraine will arrive to speed up the work. This will help to quickly restore gas supply to all consumers.

50 emergency teams will arrive in Cherkasy to speed up gas connection works - mayor

Half a hundred emergency teams from different parts of Ukraine will arrive in Cherkasy to speed up the work. This was announced by the mayor of Cherkasy Anatoliy Bondarenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bondarenko, as of now, the gas supply to the population has been restored, and there is gas in the system.

To speed up the work, 50 emergency teams from different parts of Ukraine will arrive in Cherkasy. They will help to restore gas supply to all consumers as quickly as possible

- Bondarenko noted.

In Cherkasy, an infrastructure object was damaged due to an enemy attack, the mayor made an important announcement28.04.25, 14:56 • 1888 views

Addition

Today, April 28, in the morning it was reported that air defense is working in the Cherkasy region.

Local publics reported an explosion in the Cherkasy region.

