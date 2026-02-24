50 attacks already recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks has reached 50. The enemy is actively operating in three directions - Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Khodyne, and Tovstodubove were affected. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, seven of which were with the use of MLRS. In this direction, 5 combat engagements took place.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlement of Vilcha. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice, in the area of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Shyikivka, Drobycheve, and Stavky. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Dronivka. Two of the three attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked once.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Pleshchiivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 13 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and Filiia. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice, towards Ternove and Nove Zaporizhzhia. The areas of Havrylivka and Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 11 attacks, in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zaliznychne and Zahirne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, and Liubytske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked three times. Combat engagements took place in the areas of Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently recorded. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

