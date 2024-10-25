5 more apartment buildings damaged by Russian aggression to be restored in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds to restore five apartment buildings in Irpin and Bucha damaged by Russian aggression. The funding will be provided from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of the Russian Armed Aggression.
Another 5 apartment buildings in the Kyiv region, damaged as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia, will be restored at the expense of the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made the decision today.
"I am grateful to the Government, which supported the principled position of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on the priority of including these objects in the list of reconstruction. These are residential buildings in Bucha and Irpin," said Kravchenko.
The RMA chairman also added that the allocated funds will be used to overhaul such facilities:
м. Irpin
- 16 Mira Street, building 16
- 105-N Severynivska St
- 105-O Severynivska St
м. Bucha
- 2 Borys Hmyrya St
- 7 Sklozavodska St
"Our priority is to rebuild housing so that people can return to their homes and, despite all the challenges, make plans for the future in Ukraine, in the Kyiv region. We are working to restore everything destroyed by the Russians," Kravchenko summarized.
