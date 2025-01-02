47 out of 72 drones were shot down over Ukraine during a night attack by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked Ukraine with 72 attack UAVs from different directions of the Russian Federation. The defense forces destroyed 47 drones in 11 regions, while 24 imitators were lost without consequences.
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 72 drones, destroying 47 drones in 11 regions and detecting 24 imitators, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 2 (from 19.00 on January 1), the enemy attacked with 72 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 08:30, 47 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. Due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 24 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (without negative consequences). One UAV is still in the air!
