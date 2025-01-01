Military demonstrates work on enemy drones on the night of January 1

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 72307 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154540 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131119 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138492 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136485 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175588 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167532 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104609 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113999 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135242 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134514 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134514 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 62857 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 62857 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 103648 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103648 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 105849 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154587 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175617 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167553 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195132 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 184248 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184248 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134514 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135242 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144263 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135806 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135806 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152883 views
Military demonstrates work on enemy drones on the night of January 1

Military demonstrates work on enemy drones on the night of January 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22869 views

On the night of January 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 attack drones. Thanks to the effective work of air defense and mobile teams, most of the UAVs were destroyed, but there were casualties and injuries in Kyiv.

Ukrainian defenders conducted successful combat operations in the eastern direction to destroy Russian drones. Writes UNN with reference to the Air Force. 

The video shows the combat work of mobile firing groups in the eastern direction on the night of January 1.

Add

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to Russian drone attacks on New Year's Eve. 

He noted that even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned about how to hurt Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that 111 attack drones were aimed at Ukrainian cities, but most of them failed to reach their targets due to the effective work of air defense systems, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems.

Recall

On the first day of the year, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region and the capital.

There are injured and dead in Kyiv. 

A private house and 10 cars were damaged in Kyiv region. 

The consequences of the attacks by the Russian army were shown in by the SES

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

