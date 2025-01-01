Military demonstrates work on enemy drones on the night of January 1

Ukrainian defenders conducted successful combat operations in the eastern direction to destroy Russian drones. Writes UNN with reference to the Air Force.

The video shows the combat work of mobile firing groups in the eastern direction on the night of January 1.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to Russian drone attacks on New Year's Eve.

He noted that even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned about how to hurt Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that 111 attack drones were aimed at Ukrainian cities, but most of them failed to reach their targets due to the effective work of air defense systems, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems.

On the first day of the year, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region and the capital.

There are injured and dead in Kyiv.

A private house and 10 cars were damaged in Kyiv region.

The consequences of the attacks by the Russian army were shown in by the SES.