12:46 PM • 8854 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 17992 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11535 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29871 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26806 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 44988 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64485 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105302 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55692 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
46 more children and their parents are being forcibly evacuated from four settlements in Kherson Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The authorities will forcibly evacuate 46 children and their families from the Stanislav and Kherson communities. The evacuees will be accommodated in safe regions and neighboring oblasts.

46 more children and their parents are being forcibly evacuated from four settlements in Kherson Oblast

Another 46 children, along with their parents or legal representatives, will be forcibly evacuated from four communities in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures decided on the mandatory forced evacuation of 46 children, along with their parents or legal representatives, from four settlements in the Stanislav and Kherson communities.

- the statement reads.

Some families with children plan to move to safer areas within the Kherson community, as well as to Mykolaiv and Odesa.

In addition, there are preliminary agreements regarding the possible accommodation of families in Kryvyi Rih, as well as in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions.

The Ministry of Development noted that since June 1, 2025, more than 178,000 people, including over 23,000 children and more than 6,000 people with limited mobility, have already been evacuated from the frontline territories of Ukraine to safer regions.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on the mandatory evacuation of the population, including children, from areas of active and possible hostilities. The decision on evacuation is made by the Cabinet of Ministers and local authorities.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Mykolaiv
Odesa