46 more children and their parents are being forcibly evacuated from four settlements in Kherson Oblast

Another 46 children, along with their parents or legal representatives, will be forcibly evacuated from four communities in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures decided on the mandatory forced evacuation of 46 children, along with their parents or legal representatives, from four settlements in the Stanislav and Kherson communities. - the statement reads.

Some families with children plan to move to safer areas within the Kherson community, as well as to Mykolaiv and Odesa.

In addition, there are preliminary agreements regarding the possible accommodation of families in Kryvyi Rih, as well as in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions.

The Ministry of Development noted that since June 1, 2025, more than 178,000 people, including over 23,000 children and more than 6,000 people with limited mobility, have already been evacuated from the frontline territories of Ukraine to safer regions.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on the mandatory evacuation of the population, including children, from areas of active and possible hostilities. The decision on evacuation is made by the Cabinet of Ministers and local authorities.