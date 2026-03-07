42 combat engagements took place at the front, most attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 42 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, and battles are also ongoing in the Huliaipole and a number of other sections of the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Bessalivka, Volfyne, Vilcha, Sukhodil, Kucherivka, Kysla Dubyna, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Khodyne, Rohizne, Budky, Prohres, Iskriskivshchyna, Novovasylivka, Bereza - the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were with the use of MLRS, and launched 3 air strikes with the use of eight KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, and Zybine. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Kivsharivka and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and Kalenyky. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked in the direction of Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 13 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhorodne. Two combat engagements are not yet over.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of Verbove and Novohryhorivka. In addition, Pysantsi, Pokrovske, and Chornenkove were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, seven attacks took place in the area of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Svitla Dolyna, Zelena Dibrova, Kopani, Charivne, and Rivne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded, but the areas of Veselianka and Malokaterynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no attempts by the enemy to improve their position are observed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded.

