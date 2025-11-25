6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appeared

$42.270.11
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 25125 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 27843 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 25998 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 26939 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 38947 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 34323 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17788 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14609 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12346 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 33789 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 36893 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 46319 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 56544 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 57994 views
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on November 25, at least 6 people were wounded, 9 were rescued. Damage was recorded to a 9-story and a 22-story building in the Dniprovskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appeared

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv on November 25, at least 6 people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, at least 8 people were rescued.

On the ground, services are working with people and eliminating the consequences of the attack

- said Tkachenko.

He also informed that in the Pechersk district of the capital, damage to a 22-story building was recorded at the level of 4-7 floors. Information about the victims has not yet been received.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service clarified that as a result of the attack, there were hits and damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

In the Pechersk district, a 22-story residential building was hit at the level of 4-5 floors. There is destruction at the level of 4, 5, and 7 floors. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the 5th floor. One person was rescued. The dismantling of structures continues.

- said the rescuers.

They added that in the Dnipro district, at another address, a 2-story building was hit, without a fire.

"In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on the open territory of the private sector," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

Kyiv suffered a massive combined attack on the night of November 25, the enemy struck with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and UAVs.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming days24.11.25, 23:16 • 4156 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv