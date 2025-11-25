6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appeared
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on November 25, at least 6 people were wounded, 9 were rescued. Damage was recorded to a 9-story and a 22-story building in the Dniprovskyi and Pecherskyi districts.
As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv on November 25, at least 6 people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, at least 8 people were rescued.
On the ground, services are working with people and eliminating the consequences of the attack
He also informed that in the Pechersk district of the capital, damage to a 22-story building was recorded at the level of 4-7 floors. Information about the victims has not yet been received.
Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service clarified that as a result of the attack, there were hits and damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
In the Pechersk district, a 22-story residential building was hit at the level of 4-5 floors. There is destruction at the level of 4, 5, and 7 floors. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the 5th floor. One person was rescued. The dismantling of structures continues.
They added that in the Dnipro district, at another address, a 2-story building was hit, without a fire.
"In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on the open territory of the private sector," the State Emergency Service added.
Recall
Kyiv suffered a massive combined attack on the night of November 25, the enemy struck with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and UAVs.
