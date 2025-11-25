6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appeared

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv on November 25, at least 6 people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, at least 8 people were rescued.

On the ground, services are working with people and eliminating the consequences of the attack - said Tkachenko.

He also informed that in the Pechersk district of the capital, damage to a 22-story building was recorded at the level of 4-7 floors. Information about the victims has not yet been received.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service clarified that as a result of the attack, there were hits and damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

In the Pechersk district, a 22-story residential building was hit at the level of 4-5 floors. There is destruction at the level of 4, 5, and 7 floors. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the 5th floor. One person was rescued. The dismantling of structures continues. - said the rescuers.

They added that in the Dnipro district, at another address, a 2-story building was hit, without a fire.

"In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on the open territory of the private sector," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

Kyiv suffered a massive combined attack on the night of November 25, the enemy struck with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and UAVs.

