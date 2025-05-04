3545 couples got married in Ukraine last week

In Ukraine, 3,545 couples have registered their marriage in the last week. Kyiv became the record holder in this statistic, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

"3545 new love stories!" - the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The most weddings this week were celebrated in:

• Kyiv – 730 couples;

• Dnipropetrovsk region – 354;

• Lviv region – 248;

• Odesa region – 245;

• Kharkiv region – 212.

The Ministry noted that each marriage record is an important legal confirmation of the creation of a new family.

Love, marry, create new families - and we will take care of the legal part - said the Ministry of Justice.

Addition

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine provided a list of documents that need to be updated after a name change. Among them are a passport, identification number, foreign passport, driver's license and others.

Already 150 couples officially got married, taking advantage of a new service in the "Diya" application, which gives military personnel the opportunity to choose the date of the wedding ceremony online out of turn.