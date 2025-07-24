33 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

The number of victims of the Russian KAB strike in Kharkiv has increased to 33, said the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

The number of victims increased to 33 - Terekhov wrote.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, medical assistance was needed for two children in particular - a 10-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction, and a 17-year-old boy had blast injuries with head damage.

"5 victims have been taken to hospitals, including a 33-year-old woman who is in serious condition. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical assistance," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, windows were blown out in apartment buildings at one location, and 7 cars caught fire. At another location, garages and cars were damaged in a garage cooperative. Also, a civilian enterprise caught fire as a result of the strike.

