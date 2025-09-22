$41.250.00
September 21, 12:26 PM
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls
September 20, 06:15 PM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 08:41 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 20, 04:00 AM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
3 dead and 16 wounded: consequences of unknown drone attack in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

In occupied Crimea, three people were killed and 16 were injured as a result of a drone attack in the area of the village of Foros. The school building was damaged, and the assembly hall and library were destroyed.

3 dead and 16 wounded: consequences of unknown drone attack in Crimea

In temporarily occupied Crimea, at least three people were killed and 16 injured as a result of a drone attack in the area of Foros village. This was stated by the peninsula's gauleiter, Sergey Aksyonov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, all victims are receiving necessary medical care, and some of them are in hospitals.

Also, according to Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the Russian head of Crimea, as a result of an attack by unknown drones in Foros, the school building was partially damaged – the assembly hall and library were destroyed.

Recall

Earlier, Russian media reported that several facilities on the territory of the Foros sanatorium in temporarily occupied Crimea were damaged as a result of a drone strike. Also, fragments of a downed drone caused a dry grass fire in the Yalta area.

The HUR showed a video of the destruction of expensive air defense radars of the occupiers in Crimea09.09.25, 15:05 • 5568 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Yalta
Crimea