3 dead and 16 wounded: consequences of unknown drone attack in Crimea

In temporarily occupied Crimea, at least three people were killed and 16 injured as a result of a drone attack in the area of Foros village. This was stated by the peninsula's gauleiter, Sergey Aksyonov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, all victims are receiving necessary medical care, and some of them are in hospitals.

Also, according to Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the Russian head of Crimea, as a result of an attack by unknown drones in Foros, the school building was partially damaged – the assembly hall and library were destroyed.

Recall

Earlier, Russian media reported that several facilities on the territory of the Foros sanatorium in temporarily occupied Crimea were damaged as a result of a drone strike. Also, fragments of a downed drone caused a dry grass fire in the Yalta area.

