29 out of 37 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 3622 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 20226 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 52115 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 46574 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 58906 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 36229 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 25901 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 27756 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 27122 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 19023 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.9m/s
72%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - mediaFebruary 18, 11:02 PM • 14211 views
Zelenskyy: I doubt that negotiating teams can resolve territorial issuesFebruary 18, 11:39 PM • 10483 views
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attackVideoFebruary 19, 12:14 AM • 15108 views
"Come on, Europe": Boris Johnson urges EU to provide Ukraine with all weapons to defeat RussiaFebruary 19, 12:51 AM • 12379 views
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJ03:56 AM • 10701 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 21947 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 52119 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 33369 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 58909 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 69704 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yoon Suk Yeol
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 13025 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 21669 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 23350 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 28265 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 40621 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Series

29 out of 37 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1816 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 37 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 29 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

29 out of 37 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack

Russia launched 37 drones at Ukraine overnight, 29 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 19 (from 18:00 on February 18), the enemy attacked with 37 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, about 20 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 29 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Hits of attack UAVs were recorded at 4 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Number of battles on the front line increased per day - General Staff updated the map by directions19.02.26, 08:30 • 2302 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine