29 out of 37 drones neutralized during Russia's night attack

Russia launched 37 drones at Ukraine overnight, 29 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 19 (from 18:00 on February 18), the enemy attacked with 37 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, about 20 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 29 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Hits of attack UAVs were recorded at 4 locations