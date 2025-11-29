$42.190.00
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy
05:13 PM • 11773 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 11985 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29
November 29, 03:10 PM • 12787 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 13964 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 13398 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 13554 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13473 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14228 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14661 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Publications
Exclusives
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan

Exclusive

November 28, 01:56 PM
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 63735 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
November 28, 12:04 PM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 11:00 AM
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
November 28, 10:45 AM
260 combat engagements per day, the enemy dropped 86 KABs: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On November 29, 260 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the enemy launched 1 missile and 33 air strikes, dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. Ukrainian soldiers repelled numerous attacks in various directions, including neutralizing 142 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

260 combat engagements per day, the enemy dropped 86 KABs: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of November 29, there have been 260 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile and 33 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 36 missiles and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2697 shellings and 2509 kamikaze drone attacks.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 138 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried 11 times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Novoplatonivka, and towards Nova Kruhliakivka, Hlushkivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Novovodyane, Serednie, Karpivka, Derylove, Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and towards Stepove.

After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - Svyrydenko

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and Vasyukivka.

The enemy tried 23 times to break into our defense in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 76 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiyivka, and Filiya.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 142 occupiers, 108 of whom were irrevocably lost. Eight units of automotive equipment and eight unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three units of automotive equipment were damaged, a UAV control point and three shelters for personnel were hit.

- reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 44 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Sosnivka, Oleksandrivka, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Solodke, and towards Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out ten offensive actions near Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Recall

On November 28, the Russian army lost 910 servicemen, 15 armored combat vehicles, and 3 artillery systems.

Russia has involved foreigners from 128 countries in the war against Ukraine

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

