Since the beginning of November 29, there have been 260 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile and 33 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 36 missiles and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2697 shellings and 2509 kamikaze drone attacks.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 138 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried 11 times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Novoplatonivka, and towards Nova Kruhliakivka, Hlushkivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Novovodyane, Serednie, Karpivka, Derylove, Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, and towards Stepove.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and Vasyukivka.

The enemy tried 23 times to break into our defense in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyniv Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 76 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiyivka, and Filiya.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 142 occupiers, 108 of whom were irrevocably lost. Eight units of automotive equipment and eight unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three units of automotive equipment were damaged, a UAV control point and three shelters for personnel were hit. - reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 44 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Sosnivka, Oleksandrivka, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Solodke, and towards Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out ten offensive actions near Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

