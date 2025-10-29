24-year-old blogger humiliated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western Ukraine, faces up to three years in prison

A 24-year-old woman humiliated servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western regions during a live broadcast on social networks. The police opened proceedings, the blogger faces up to three years, UNN writes with reference to the Lviv region police.

Details

As stated, on October 26, law enforcement officers monitored social networks and found a publication whose author, during a live broadcast, humiliated and insulted servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as residents of western regions of Ukraine. The identity of the "blogger" was established - she turned out to be a 24-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk region, who temporarily lives in Lviv.

Investigators... initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 161 (Violation of equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided by the sanction of the article is imprisonment for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years - law enforcement officers reported.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway and the issue of notifying the influencer of suspicion is being decided.

