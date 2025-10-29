24-year-old blogger humiliated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western Ukraine, faces up to three years in prison

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:25 PM • 8516 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 16756 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 21459 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54526 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 35808 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 57399 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29848 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81128 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48950 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47731 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49068 views
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's callsOctober 29, 11:19 AM • 15804 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23221 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – ReutersOctober 29, 02:19 PM • 20300 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13500 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 54544 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 57411 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 49384 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 81133 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 92557 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Cuba
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 13762 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 23472 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 51795 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 56903 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 38145 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
YouTube

24-year-old blogger humiliated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western Ukraine, faces up to three years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3540 views

A 24-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, temporarily residing in Lviv, humiliated servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western regions during a live broadcast. The police opened criminal proceedings under an article on violating citizens' equality; the blogger faces up to three years in prison.

24-year-old blogger humiliated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western Ukraine, faces up to three years in prison

A 24-year-old woman humiliated servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western regions during a live broadcast on social networks. The police opened proceedings, the blogger faces up to three years, UNN writes with reference to the Lviv region police.

Details

As stated, on October 26, law enforcement officers monitored social networks and found a publication whose author, during a live broadcast, humiliated and insulted servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as residents of western regions of Ukraine. The identity of the "blogger" was established - she turned out to be a 24-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk region, who temporarily lives in Lviv.

Investigators... initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 161 (Violation of equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided by the sanction of the article is imprisonment for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years 

- law enforcement officers reported.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway and the issue of notifying the influencer of suspicion is being decided.

"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book23.10.25, 18:24 • 38799 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Social network
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv