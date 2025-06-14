225 combat clashes on the front line in a day: General Staff maps

During the day of June 13, 225 combat clashes took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles and dropping 129 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 5,174 shellings, including 93 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2,800 kamikaze drones to inflict damage - reported in the General Staff.

They specified that air strikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Mohrytsia, Khotin, Pysarivka, Sumy region; Skoryky, Horokhovatka, Basove, Kharkiv region; Dovga Balka, Ivanopillia, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Sukhyi Yar, Donetsk region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Rivnopillia, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region; Novooleksandrivka, Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders. - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zapadne and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Serhiivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled nine assault actions of the occupying forces towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Horikhove and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, our defenders stopped 32 attempts to break through the defensive lines of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Odradne, Skudne, Vesele, Burlatske, Novosilka and Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaipil direction, one combat clash took place near Malynivka last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions twice in the area of Nesteryanka - was repulsed.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped one attempt by the aggressor to advance.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 35 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes using 18 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 235 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let's remind

Last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1130 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 79 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level and 107 units of automotive equipment.

