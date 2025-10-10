20 people rescued: SES showed photos of the aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (video)

$41.400.09
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 21530 views
October 9, 07:48 PM • 21530 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 21094 views
October 9, 05:32 PM • 21094 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 27374 views
October 9, 02:03 PM • 27374 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 32401 views
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 32401 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 53543 views
October 9, 09:40 AM • 53543 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
October 9, 09:10 AM • 51341 views
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 51341 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27262 views
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27262 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22663 views
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22663 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
October 9, 07:35 AM • 43160 views
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 43160 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
In Russia, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop, then drove into a kioskOctober 9, 06:22 PM • 3592 views
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - Klitschko09:29 PM • 5372 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capital10:12 PM • 4446 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated11:27 PM • 22259 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported12:22 AM • 4624 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 39689 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 53543 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 51341 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 43160 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 74823 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Pam Bondi
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Zaporizhzhia
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 39689 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 19991 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 34522 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 51209 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 64904 views
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

20 people rescued: SES showed photos of the aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

On the night of October 10, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed in Kyiv. Rescuers saved 20 people, 9 were injured.

20 people rescued: SES showed photos of the aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (video)

On the night of October 10, damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was recorded in several districts of Kyiv. Rescuers saved 20 people, 9 were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Details

According to the SES, 9 people were injured as a result of the night attack on Kyiv.

Rescuers saved 20 people, 9 were injured, five were handed over to medics

- the post says.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was recorded in several districts of the city.

In the Pechersk district, debris caused a fire in a high-rise building.

In the Podilskyi and Desnianskyi districts, debris fell on open ground - without ignition or destruction.

Recall

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that part of the city, particularly the Left Bank, was left without electricity.

Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump09.10.25, 21:48 • 21545 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv