20 people rescued: SES showed photos of the aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (video)

On the night of October 10, damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was recorded in several districts of Kyiv. Rescuers saved 20 people, 9 were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Details

According to the SES, 9 people were injured as a result of the night attack on Kyiv.

Rescuers saved 20 people, 9 were injured, five were handed over to medics - the post says.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was recorded in several districts of the city.

In the Pechersk district, debris caused a fire in a high-rise building.

In the Podilskyi and Desnianskyi districts, debris fell on open ground - without ignition or destruction.

Recall

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that part of the city, particularly the Left Bank, was left without electricity.

