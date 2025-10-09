Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table, reports UNN.

This is a terrible war. It was worse than World War II. You see people being killed. This is Russia, Ukraine. I think we will do it too. There are many reasons for them to do it. And I think they will soon come to the negotiating table. - said Trump.

Trump also stated that the US and NATO allies are increasing pressure to reach an agreement on Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that US President Donald Trump wants to achieve a ceasefire. He added that if the American leader succeeds, Ukraine will nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.