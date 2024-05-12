2 civilians wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian aggression

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146252 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150648 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246858 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173349 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164747 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223911 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61811 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100338 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31534 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42409 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35312 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236076 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223000 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59281 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35312 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42409 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112200 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113144 views
2 civilians wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64736 views

In Donetsk region, 2 civilians were wounded in Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka as a result of the occupants' terrorist aggression.

In Donetsk region, 2 civilians were wounded as a result of the aggression of the terrorist state. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, the occupants struck at Donetsk region, wounding 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka.

It should be noted that the total number of casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Another evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Volyn12.05.24, 00:17 • 25227 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
volnovakhaVolnovakha
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising