2 civilians wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian aggression

In Donetsk region, 2 civilians were wounded as a result of the aggression of the terrorist state. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, the occupants struck at Donetsk region, wounding 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka.

It should be noted that the total number of casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Another evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Volyn