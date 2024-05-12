2 civilians wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian aggression
Kyiv • UNN
In Donetsk region, 2 civilians were wounded in Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka as a result of the occupants' terrorist aggression.
Details
On Saturday, the occupants struck at Donetsk region, wounding 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka.
It should be noted that the total number of casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
